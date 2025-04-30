Bennit Broger News: Won't continue with Wolfsburg
Broger will leave Wolfsburg at the end of his contract which expires at the end of the season, the club announced.
Broger will part ways with Wolfsburg in the summer as the club chose not to renew his deal. His contract expires at the end of the season and he will be available to join a new team. The forward has made just one appearance for the green and whites in 2023 and has not played since.
