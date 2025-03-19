Benoit Badiashile News: Returns to PL play

Badiashile registered three tackles (two won) and six clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Badiashile made his first appearances in league play since returning from injury. He was fit enough to start at center back against Arsenal, completing three tackles with six clearances. Injuries have hindered the defender's time on the pitch, playing in just five Premier League games in 2024/25, starting three times with 12 clearances and nine tackles.