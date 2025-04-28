Berat Djimsiti News: Piles up stats versus Lecce

Djimsiti (ankle) registered three shots (zero on goal), 11 clearances, one block and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Djimsiti didn't miss time and wasn't bothered by a recent ankle injury, providing his usual contribution in the back and matching his season high in attempts as he was a threat with his headers on set pieces. He has scored twice this year. He has posted at least three clearances and one tackle in four of the last five bouts, totaling 26 and five (two won) respectively and adding four interceptions and two blocks, contributing to one clean sheet.