Berat Djimsiti News: Serves disqualification

Djimsiti completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 3-2 win over Genoa.

Djimsiti will return against Parma and could be fielded over Marten de Roon, Ibrahima Sulemana or Isak Hien, depending on how much the coach will lean on his regulars with nothing to play for. He has registered five tackles (three won), five interceptions and four blocks in his last five appearances, contributing to one clean sheet. He has notched multiple clearances in his last 16 showings, totaling 82.