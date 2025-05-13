Berat Djimsiti News: Will sit out Genoa match

Djimsiti had 13 clearances, two blocks and four interceptions, won one of one tackle and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 2-1 win over Genoa.

Djimsiti quarterbacked the defense without Isak Hien (suspension) and had one of his best performances this year, setting a new season high in clearances and tying the one in interceptions. However, he'll miss Saturday's game versus Genoa due to yellow-card accumulation. The coach could keep Marten de Roon in the back or turn to Rafael Toloi or Matteo Ruggeri.