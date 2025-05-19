Bernd Leno News: Gives up two in win

Leno had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Leno came away with the win despite at least two goals against for a second consecutive outing. Nonetheless, he has a total of seven saves over that span and has made at least two saves in 12 straight league games. Up next for Fulham is a meeting with Manchester City on Sunday.