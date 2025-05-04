Bernd Leno News: Stands firm despite defeat

Leno had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

Leno delivered a commendable performance making two crucial saves to keep Fulham in contention during their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday with both stops coming in one-on-one situations against Ollie Watkins and Donyell Malen. He got a touch on the goal but could not prevent the powerful header from Youri Tielemans from going in after a well-placed corner from John McGinn. He will aim to maintain that good form and secure a clean sheet this time against Everton on Saturday.