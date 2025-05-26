Beto News: Takes three shots in win

Beto had three off-target shots and created two chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Beto couldn't finish the season with a goal but still added another good performance to his name to close out a very positive campaign. The eight goals over 30 league appearances don't scream fantasy stud but seven of them came over the last 17 games and helped him consolidate as a first-choice striker not only short term but maybe for next season as well.