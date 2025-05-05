Fantasy Soccer
Bilal El Khannouss headshot

Bilal El Khannouss News: Assists from cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

El Khannouss assisted once to go with five shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Southampton.

El Khannouss whipped a left-footed cross into the box Saturday to setup Leicester City's first goal in their 2-0 triumph over Southampton. The attacker has supplied two assists over his last five appearances (five starts), creating 12 chances over that span. In his first Premier league season, El Khannouss has scored twice and provided three assists over 30 appearances (25 starts). He has started in 23 successive fixtures for the Foxes.

Bilal El Khannouss
Leicester City
