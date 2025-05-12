Fantasy Soccer
Billy Gilmour News: Creates three chances against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Gilmour won two of two tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Genoa.

Gilmour came in early for Stanislav Lobotka (ankle), did a little bit of everything and was one of the main creators for his side. He'll likely get the nod versus Parma as the starter subbed off for the same problem twice in a row. He has totaled 10 key passes, eight crosses (six accurate), seven clearances and three tackles (two won) in his last five showings (two starts).

