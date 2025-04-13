Blake Gillingham News: Concedes once in draw

Gillingham made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Gillingham conceded one goal Saturday, a Diego Fagundez free kick in the 57th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He had a fairly quiet day after Zanka was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute, forcing the Galaxy to play down a man for the majority of the match. He faces a more difficult matchup Saturday versus Colorado, a side which has scored 11 goals through eight matches this season.