Bode Hidalgo News: Sees red Saturday
Hidalgo was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute of Saturday's 3-1 victory against San Diego.
Hidalgo was sent off in Saturday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men to end the game. He will be suspended for their next contest against Vancouver on Saturday at least. His absence will force a change in the backline with Philip Quinton likely starting at right-back against the Whitecaps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now