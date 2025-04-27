Fantasy Soccer
Bode Hidalgo headshot

Bode Hidalgo News: Sees red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Hidalgo was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute of Saturday's 3-1 victory against San Diego.

Hidalgo was sent off in Saturday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men to end the game. He will be suspended for their next contest against Vancouver on Saturday at least. His absence will force a change in the backline with Philip Quinton likely starting at right-back against the Whitecaps.

Bode Hidalgo
Real Salt Lake
