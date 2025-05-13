Bongokuhle Hlongwane News: Scores in win

Hlongwane scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Inter Miami CF.

Hlongwane recorded one of the four goals for Minnesota to take the dominating win Saturday. This was his first goal of the season as he is coming off a career best 11 goal campaign in 2024. The defender has also started all 12 league games for the side, averaging about 2.7 clearances per contest.