Borja Iglesias News: Scored late in win

Iglesias scored once on one shot (one on target) and made one clearance in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Sevilla.

Iglesias' late goal acted as the winner Saturday, putting Celta Vigo up 3-1 in the dying hours of the game. The 32-year-old forward was subbed on in the 83rd and scored just eight minutes later, bringing his season total to 10 in 32 appearances. It's now five goals in his last four, which he'll hope to add to next match versus Real Sociedad.