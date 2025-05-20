Botond Balogh News: Solid in draw

Balogh registered four tackles (two won), seven clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Napoli.

Balogh got his first league start since March 1 and was able to prove himself with a stellar performance Sunday to deny Napoli a title celebration. He has only been a low depth option prior. appearing just six times since March, collecting 22 starts in 28 appearances during his return to Serie A with Parma.