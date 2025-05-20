Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Botond Balogh headshot

Botond Balogh News: Solid in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Balogh registered four tackles (two won), seven clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Napoli.

Balogh got his first league start since March 1 and was able to prove himself with a stellar performance Sunday to deny Napoli a title celebration. He has only been a low depth option prior. appearing just six times since March, collecting 22 starts in 28 appearances during his return to Serie A with Parma.

Botond Balogh
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now