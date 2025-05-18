Boubacar Kamara News: Scores first PL goal

Kamara scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Kamara scored his first career Premier League goal Friday, a strike in the 73rd minute assisted by Morgan Rogers. It came on the only shot he took in the match and he also created one chance on the attack. He kept a clean sheet too, winning five duels and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.