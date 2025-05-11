Fantasy Soccer
Boubacar Kamara headshot

Boubacar Kamara News: Season-high two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Kamara generated two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Kamara set a season high with two shots in the match and landed his first shot on target in 12 league appearances. This also marked the first time in four league outings that he completed fewer than 25 passes. On the defensive side, he has at least one interception in four consecutive league games, with a total of five over that span.

Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
