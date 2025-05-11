Boubacar Kamara News: Season-high two shots

Kamara generated two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Kamara set a season high with two shots in the match and landed his first shot on target in 12 league appearances. This also marked the first time in four league outings that he completed fewer than 25 passes. On the defensive side, he has at least one interception in four consecutive league games, with a total of five over that span.