Brad Guzan News: Allows penalty goal against Philly

Guzan registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus the Philadelphia Union.

Guzan had yet another outing with three-plus saves, his fifth straight match, although he was unfortunate to face a penalty and lose his clean sheet. This marks his 11th straight game without a clean sheet, allowing 20 goals during that span. He will look to pick up his second clean sheet of the season when facing Cincinnati on May 25, although that will be a tall task.