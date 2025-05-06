Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brad Stuver headshot

Brad Stuver News: Concedes three in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Stuver recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Minnesota United.

Stuver had a tough time in goal as he allowed three goals while making five saves in the loss. It was an unfortunate start for the goalkeeper as he was beaten by an own goal in the 22nd minute of the match. He's now allowed 10 goals over his past four games. Next, he'll face off against Cincinnati, a team with 15 goals in 11 games.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now