Brad Stuver News: Concedes three in defeat

Stuver had a tough time in goal as he allowed three goals while making five saves in the loss. It was an unfortunate start for the goalkeeper as he was beaten by an own goal in the 22nd minute of the match. He's now allowed 10 goals over his past four games. Next, he'll face off against Cincinnati, a team with 15 goals in 11 games.