Brad Stuver headshot

Brad Stuver News: Two saves for clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Stuver recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Stuver stopped both of the shots on his net and came away with the clean sheet during a brutally tough clash with Vancouver. It was a far better performance than could have been expected with how good Vancouver have been of late. Stuver will look to carry this into a clash with another in-form side in Minnesota.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
