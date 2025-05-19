Brad Stuver News: Two saves for clean sheet
Stuver recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Stuver stopped both of the shots on his net and came away with the clean sheet during a brutally tough clash with Vancouver. It was a far better performance than could have been expected with how good Vancouver have been of late. Stuver will look to carry this into a clash with another in-form side in Minnesota.
