Bradley Locko Injury: Could be back in coming games

Locko (Achilles) is very close to make his return to the match squad and this could happen within the next games, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference, according to Le Telegramme. "Potentially, at some point, he could be called up. Of course, he's not fit to start a game, but he's showing good signs."

Locko has made good progress in his recovery from an Achilles injury and could see his first minutes of the season in one of the upcoming games. He is not yet fit to start but his return would be good news for Brest since it would allow him to build fitness ahead of the pre-season. Locko is an undisputed starter for Brest when fully fit and is expected to play a big role from the start of the 2025-26 season.