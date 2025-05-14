Brahim Diaz Injury: Dealt adductor injury

Diaz is out for the time being due to an adductor injury, accoridng to his club.

Diaz is yet another name to add to the growing Real Madrid injury list, as the attacker is now suffering from an adductor injury. This will leave him out for the time being, at least missing Wednesday's match against Mallorca and likely Sunday's match against Sevilla as well. The club is very low on attacking options at the moment, probably forcing Endrick and Arda Guler into more minutes.