Brais Mendez News: Delivers assist in win

Mendez made an assist, had one off-target shot, created three chances and sent in seven crosses (three accurate) during Sunday's 3-2 win over Girona.

Mendez had most of his production coming out of set pieces and his biggest contribution was the corner-kick cross that was sent home by Pablo Marin with just five minutes into the game. This was the first appearance on the scoresheet for the playmaker since February as he endured a long stretch of both technical and physical struggles lately.