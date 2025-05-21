Fantasy Soccer
Brajan Gruda News: Assists in 3-2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Gruda assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 3-2 win versus Liverpool.

Gruda assisted Brighton's first goal of the game as he connected with Yasin Ayari to help Brighton, where they would then go on to win. This was his fourth assist of the season and only his seventh start. Two of his assists came in the late home comeback against West Ham, where he assisted twice in the last eight minutes that he played.

