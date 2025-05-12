Brajan Gruda News: Ices match with cool finish

Gruda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Wolverhampton.

Gruda cushioned a left-footed shot just over and out of the keeper's reach late in the second half Saturday as Brighton earned a convincing 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton. Since joining Brighton from FSV Mainz 05 before the season, the forward has been eased into English football, making just 19 appearances (six starts) across the Premier League campaign. His goal Saturday marked his first in England's top flight.