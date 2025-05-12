Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brajan Gruda headshot

Brajan Gruda News: Ices match with cool finish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Gruda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Wolverhampton.

Gruda cushioned a left-footed shot just over and out of the keeper's reach late in the second half Saturday as Brighton earned a convincing 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton. Since joining Brighton from FSV Mainz 05 before the season, the forward has been eased into English football, making just 19 appearances (six starts) across the Premier League campaign. His goal Saturday marked his first in England's top flight.

Brajan Gruda
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now