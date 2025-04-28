Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brajan Gruda headshot

Brajan Gruda News: Racks up two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Gruda assisted twice to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against West Ham United.

Despite entering the match in the 82nd minute of play, Gruda managed to rack up two assists in the final few minutes of regulation and over five minutes of extra time. This marked his first game this season with multiple goal contributions, and his third game with more than one chance created.

Brajan Gruda
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now