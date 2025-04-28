Brajan Gruda News: Racks up two assists
Gruda assisted twice to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against West Ham United.
Despite entering the match in the 82nd minute of play, Gruda managed to rack up two assists in the final few minutes of regulation and over five minutes of extra time. This marked his first game this season with multiple goal contributions, and his third game with more than one chance created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now