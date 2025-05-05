Brandon Servania News: Key assist in victory

Servania assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Servania supplied a first-half assist Saturday to help propel D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over Colorado. The assist marked the midfielders' first goal contribution of the season, while he also tracked-back to add three tackles (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. After three successive matches where he languished on the bench as an unused substitute, Servania has now started in four straight fixtures, playing the full 90 minuets on three of those occasions.