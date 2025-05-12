Brandon Vazquez News: Nets PK in loss Saturday
Vazquez scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus FC Cincinnati.
Vazquez stepped up and converted a penalty in the early stages of the second half, but his goal wasn't enough to give Austin a point. The Mexican-American striker has three goals this season, but it's worth noting that all of his goals have come over his last seven league appearances.
