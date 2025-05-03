Brandon Vazquez News: Returns to starting XI

Vazquez (illness) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Minnesota United.

Vazquez's inclusion boosts the attacking power of a side that scored just two goals over its previous four matches. The striker is the team's only member with multiple goals this year, having found the back of the net twice in nine games. He'll join Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari in the front line, leading Jader Obrian to the bench Saturday.