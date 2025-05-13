Brandt Bronico News: Assists on opener in loss
Bronico created two chances and assisted on the opening goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Nashville.
The assist was the first of the season for Bronico. While he had five assists last season, he's not typically expected to contribute much going forward as a defensive midfielder. He'll try to help Charlotte snap a three-game losing streak in Wednesday's road clash with Orlando City.
