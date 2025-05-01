Brendan Chardonnet News: Will miss clash against Lille

Chardonnet is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Chardonnet will miss the clash against Lille on May. 10, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The defender has been a regular starter and leader in the backline for the Brestois and his absence will need to be covered. Julien Le Cardinal and Abdoulaye Ndiaye will likely constitute the pair in central defense for that game. Chardonnet will be back for the season finale against Nice on May. 17.