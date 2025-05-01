Brennan Johnson News: Bags early goal Thursday

Johnson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Thursday's 3-1 win versus Glimt.

Johnson got Thursday's match off to a fantastic start as he scored a header off a Richarlison assist less than a minute into the first leg of the Europa League semifinal. It was his only major contribution to the match, but it was a massive one. He could be sit out Sunday's match at West Ham to stay rested ahead of the second leg next Thursday.