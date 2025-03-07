Brian Brobbey News: Scores in loss

Brobbey scored once on four shots (two on target) and created one chance in Thursday's 2-1

Brobbey was stellar in Thursday's match despite the loss. The 23-year-old worked hard to find space in the box to head home Jordan Henderson's cross for the opening goal of the match. In addition to the goal, the forward was active on the defensive end, winning six aerial battles and seven duels. This marks three goals in his last four matches, bringing his yearly total to six across all competitions.