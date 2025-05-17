Brian Gutierrez News: One assist, two goals
Gutierrez scored two goals and assisted once from five shots and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC.
For the assist, Gutierrez benefited from both Jonathan Bamba doing all of Chicago's work and a deflection that confused goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. The team's second goal came from a failed clearance whose ball went to him in open space, which he clearly took advantage of. When the Fire earned a penalty kick, Gutierrez attempted and scored it. For 2025, he has five goals, only one short of his 2024's tally.
