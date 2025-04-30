Brian White Injury: Forced off injured

White (hamstring) was forced off in the 56th minute of Wednesday's 3-1 win over Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup due to injury, according to Har Journalist.

White was forced off due to an apparent hamstring injury in the 56th minute just five minutes after scoring the equalizer for Vancouver. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. If that happens, Daniel Rios would be the expected replacement up front.