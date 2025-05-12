Brian White News: More goals at Vancouver
White scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.
For the second time in three games, White has logged multiple goals. In the three-game span, he averaged multiple goals, logging six total. Even more impressively, White's 2025 already includes eight goals, and all of them were recorded at Vancouver.
