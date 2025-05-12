Fantasy Soccer
Brian White headshot

Brian White News: More goals at Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 6:36pm

White scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

For the second time in three games, White has logged multiple goals. In the three-game span, he averaged multiple goals, logging six total. Even more impressively, White's 2025 already includes eight goals, and all of them were recorded at Vancouver.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
