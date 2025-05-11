Fantasy Soccer
Brian White headshot

Brian White News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

White (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's meeting with Los Angeles FC.

White recovered from a minor injury after being sidelined last weekend against Real Salt Lake. The striker was in excellent form over his last few appearances, tallying 11 goals over 16 games across all club competitions in 2025. He'll take the center-forward spot right away from Daniel Rios, who is out with a foot problem.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

