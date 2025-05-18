Brice Samba News: Concedes four in defeat

Samba made six saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Marseille.

Samba started the match but conceded four goals before being substituted in the 90th minute to give a nice ovation to Marseille legend Steve Mandanda, now the backup goalkeeper in Rennes. Despite making six crucial saves, Samba was unable to prevent Marseille's potent attack from finding the net multiple times. The French goalkeeper gave his maximum and saved Mason Greenwood's second penalty. He will aim to start next season from scratch with his new team after facing a difficult acclimation following his arrival in the winter transfer window.