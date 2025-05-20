Brooks Lennon Injury: Off injured during return

Lennon recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union. He was subbed off due to injury in the 20th minute.

Lennon appeared to reaggravated his hamstring, forcing him off in the 20th minute after having already missing the match against Austin. It is unclear if the move was precautionary or not, however this will but him in doubt for the clash with Cincinnati on Sunday, as he is set for another evaluation.