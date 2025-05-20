Fantasy Soccer
Brooks Lennon headshot

Brooks Lennon Injury: Off injured during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Lennon recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union. He was subbed off due to injury in the 20th minute.

Lennon appeared to reaggravated his hamstring, forcing him off in the 20th minute after having already missing the match against Austin. It is unclear if the move was precautionary or not, however this will but him in doubt for the clash with Cincinnati on Sunday, as he is set for another evaluation.

Brooks Lennon
Atlanta United
