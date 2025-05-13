Brooks Lennon Injury: Suffers hamstring injury
Lennon is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.
Lennon is heading to the sidelines for at least a match after he went down with a hamstring injury. This will be something to watch for the club moving forward, as he is a regular starter and a crucial player when fit. That said, this will force a change, with Matt Edwards as a possible replacement while he is out.
