Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brooks Lennon headshot

Brooks Lennon Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Lennon is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.

Lennon is heading to the sidelines for at least a match after he went down with a hamstring injury. This will be something to watch for the club moving forward, as he is a regular starter and a crucial player when fit. That said, this will force a change, with Matt Edwards as a possible replacement while he is out.

Brooks Lennon
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now