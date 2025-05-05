Brooks Lennon News: Delivers assist in draw
Lennon sent in four crosses and assisted on the opening goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nashville SC.
Lennon tallied his second assist of the season, flashing his ability to get involved on the attacking end from his right back role. His role on set pieces has fizzled compared to 2024, but he remains relevant, considering he can rack up stats on both ends of the field. Up next is a favorable road fixture at Chicago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now