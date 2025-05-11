Brooks Lennon News: Records six crosses

Lennon recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against the Chicago Fire.

Lennon saw an okay match, providing chances from the defense, notching one chance created and six crosses, his fourth match this season with five or more crosses. However, his defensive effort was poor, not seeing a single significant defensive stat despite starting at right-back. He still has yet to miss a start in nine appearances this season.