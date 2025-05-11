Fantasy Soccer
Brooks Lennon headshot

Brooks Lennon News: Records six crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Lennon recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against the Chicago Fire.

Lennon saw an okay match, providing chances from the defense, notching one chance created and six crosses, his fourth match this season with five or more crosses. However, his defensive effort was poor, not seeing a single significant defensive stat despite starting at right-back. He still has yet to miss a start in nine appearances this season.

Brooks Lennon
Atlanta United
