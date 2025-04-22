Fantasy Soccer
Bruno Barticciotto headshot

Bruno Barticciotto News: Middling display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Barticciotto had four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Club Tijuana.

Barticciotto was unable to generate much threat in attack against Tijuana on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the striker took four shots and put just one on target, created zero chances, and lost six of his nine duels. However, it was a decent Clausura season for Barticciotto as he finished the campaign with six goals in eight starts.

Bruno Barticciotto
Santos Laguna
