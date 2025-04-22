Bruno Barticciotto News: Middling display

Barticciotto had four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Club Tijuana.

Barticciotto was unable to generate much threat in attack against Tijuana on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the striker took four shots and put just one on target, created zero chances, and lost six of his nine duels. However, it was a decent Clausura season for Barticciotto as he finished the campaign with six goals in eight starts.