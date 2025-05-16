Bruno Fernandes News: Four crosses in loss

Fernandes registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 loss against Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

For the third straight Premier League game, Fernandes has logged more than three crosses. Even though his 17 G/A is one of the EPL's best this season, he has not increased the tally since April, going seven consecutive appearances without a goal or an assist. In the seven games, Fernandez logged 40 crosses (12 accurate), 22 corners and 16 shots (four on goal), a mix of both misfortune and clinical finishing on his part.