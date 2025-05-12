Bruno Fernandes News: No goal contribuiton in home loss

Bruno Fernandes generated four shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus West Ham United.

Bruno Fernandes was unable to help his side score in a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham. In his 15 games this season in all competitions with four or more shots, this was only his third time without getting one on target. He also created four chances from nine crosses, but none of these chances were able to be converted into a goal.