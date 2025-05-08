Fantasy Soccer
Bruno Fernandes headshot

Bruno Fernandes News: Provides assist against Bilbao

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Fernandes assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Thursday's 4-1 win versus Athletic.

Fernandes provided the assist for Casemiro's goal and was involved in several key attacking moves, creating three chances and taking two shots. He maintained high energy levels and demonstrated his vision with precise passes along with full motivation highlighted by four tackles won on four attempts. His performance was crucial in orchestrating the offensive play. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against the Hammers.

Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
