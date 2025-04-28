Fantasy Soccer
Bruno Fernandes headshot

Bruno Fernandes News: Strong playmaker contribution in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 3:32pm

Fernandes generated three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Fernandes put in his usual high performing shift Sunday. In playmaking he placed eight crosses (two accurate) and 13 long balls (seven accurate), he also fired a shot on target and had another attempt blocked. From 33 appearances (32 starts) he has netted eight and produced nine assists, but it has now been six EPL matches since he found the net or assisted a goal.

Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
