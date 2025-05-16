Bruno Guimaraes News: Finds back of net in win
Guimaraes scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.
Guimaraes closed the scoring for the Magpies with a beautiful curling effort from outside the box following a set-up from Dan Burn. The Brazilian tends to deliver value on both sides of the ball due to his role as a central midfielder, but he's been getting more involved as a forward of late. He has three goals over his last nine EPL starts and has tallied 11 goal contributions (five goals, six assists) in 36 starts this season.
