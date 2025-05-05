Bruno Guimaraes News: Solid all-around effort

Guimaraes registered one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Brighton.

Guimaraes logged a shot on target and accounted for two chances created for a second straight game. He also continued to make an effort with the cross but finished without an accurate cross for the third time in four outings. From a defensive perspective, he stood out with at least two tackles won for the first time in five matches.