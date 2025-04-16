Bryan Colula Injury: Subs off injured against Xolos
Colula suffered an ankle issue during Wednesday's game versus Tijuana, according to TUDN.
Colula made his third consecutive start at right-back but had little involvement before his early exit. The experienced defender is now questionable to face his former club America in the final regular-season weekend. His potential absence could be covered by either Gilberto Adame or Jordan Sierra in case the injury is serious.
